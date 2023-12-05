Apple to stop iPhone Pro line's periscope zoom segregation with big help from LG





Unfortunately, with the iPhone 15 line, Apple also decided to split the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, anointing only its most expensive handset with the unique Tetraprism periscope zoom lenses that offer lossless magnification beyond Apple's usual 3x telephoto fare.

5x Tetraprism zoom on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro





Enough, said Apple, and decided to stop the optical zoom segregation, at least for the more expensive Pro line of phones. After famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo probed their Apple supply chain sources and came away with the impression that Apple may expand its optical zoom exclusivity from the Pro Max line to the 16 Pro in 2024, now The Elec tells exactly which suppliers have been tasked with the deed.





LG Innotek, one of the folded zoom actuator suppliers for Apple's Tetrapism camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, has proved to be the most stable one, so Apple will reportedly be tasking it with the lion's share of its expanded orders next year. Currently, the folded zoom actuator module is predominantly supplied by LG Innotek, as the other supplier Jahwa Electronics had more troubles with yield and quality than LG which reflected on the iPhone 15 Pro Max's shipping times at the beginning of the sales period. Apple has reportedly trusted LG Innotek with up to 70% of its folded zoom actuator needs next year, so it will benefit greatly from the bump in order quantity.





Needless to say, the bigger order amount will be due to the fact that both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro will offer Apple's unique Tetraprism 5x optical zoom concoction. It will fit, as the iPhone 16 Pro is reportedly going to grow in size to 6.3 inches next year, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max growing to 6.9", as Apple is preparing to space its display diagonals a bit more, rather than offer two phones in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch categories, be they with different screen or camera tech.

In the past iPhone generation or two, Apple has embarked on a fragmentation spree like no other in its phone-making history. Not only are the "regular" iPhones with less capable camera kits and displays, but they also come with slower chipsets.