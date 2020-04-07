Apple to donate $10 million to Lady Gaga’s coronavirus fundraiser
Lady Gaga announced the news in the show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on YouTube. She is planning a big event called "One World: Together at Home", which will air online on April 18 and will be hosted by Fallon. The fundraiser, which will support healthcare workers and the World Health Organization amidst the coronavirus pandemic has raised $35 million at the moment.
Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, will also be participating by donating $10 million to the cause. Lady Gaga FaceTimed Apple’s CEO during Fallon’s video, asking him to confirm his donation. Cook also stated that they are proud to be a part of the project. The amount of the donation was later revealed by Jimmy Fallon.
Among the celebrities that will participate in the event are Andrea Bocelli, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish and other big names in the entertainment industry.