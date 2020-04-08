iPhone maker Foxconn reports that March revenue is 60% up
2020 has expectedly been a difficult year for businesses, with almost all smartphone companies suffering losses in revenue. Apple however has reportedly enjoyed a $56 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2020, 8% higher than last year, according to CNBC, with its upcoming 5G iPhones expected to prove even more profitable for the Cupertino company. All of this, of course equates to more business for its partner, Foxconn.
Foxconn has been the subject of many controversies over the years, most notably allegations over appalling working conditions. In 2012, during its production of Wii U consoles, the company was found in violation of Nintendo's Corporate Social Responsibility Procurement Guidelines, confessing to the employment of children under the age of 16 in one of its factories.
Despite the waves of negative attention, Foxconn remains the world's largest provider of electronics manufacturing services.