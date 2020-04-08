iPhone maker Foxconn reports that March revenue is 60% up

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 08, 2020, 6:38 AM
iPhone maker Foxconn reports that March revenue is 60% up
According to DigiTimes, the notorious electronics manufacturer has reported a rise in revenue for March 2020, equating to 59.9%.

After having to stop most of its production during the initial breakout of coronavirus in China, Foxconn has been steadily going back to its normal working capacity in recent weeks. Initially suffering losses in revenue, particularly in the first three months of 2020, it appears that the company is recovering. Some of its production though is still being affected by travel restrictions, causing delays in product testing and other assistance from its clients.

Half of the world's iPhones are made at Foxconn, with other popular products such as iPad, iPod, and game consoles Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation and Xbox also being partly or fully manufactured at their facilities.

2020 has expectedly been a difficult year for businesses, with almost all smartphone companies suffering losses in revenue. Apple however has reportedly enjoyed a $56 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2020, 8% higher than last year, according to CNBC, with its upcoming 5G iPhones expected to prove even more profitable for the Cupertino company. All of this, of course equates to more business for its partner, Foxconn.

Foxconn has been the subject of many controversies over the years, most notably allegations over appalling working conditions. In 2012, during its production of Wii U consoles, the company was found in violation of Nintendo's Corporate Social Responsibility Procurement Guidelines, confessing to the employment of children under the age of 16 in one of its factories.

Despite the waves of negative attention, Foxconn remains the world's largest provider of electronics manufacturing services.

Featured stories

These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless