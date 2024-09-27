Unscheduled minor iOS update coming next week to fix recent serious and odd iPhone bugs
Up Next:
Those of you might be suffering from some annoying and strange iOS 18 bugs. One issue causes the Messages app to crash when the recipient of an iMessage sharing the image of an Apple Watch watch face is opened. Some iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users have reported serious problems with the touchscreen following the update to iOS 18. The gang in Cupertino had to pull the iPadOS 18 update for M4-powered iPad Pro models after the update bricked the tablets. To patch the iPhone bugs, Apple will release an unscheduled iOS 18.0.1 update.
MacRumors says that analytics it conducts of its website showed signs of an upcoming update; these are the same signs it has seen in the past just prior to an iOS update release. While iOS 18.1 is due next month, iOS 18.0.1 will be a minor release and should be available no later than the end of next week.
With a bug in iOS 18, opening up an iMessage sharing the image of an Apple Watch watch face causes the Messages app to crash. | Image credit-9to5Mac
As we said, iOS 18.1 will be the next major update as it will contain some of the Apple Intelligence features that the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max can run. Those six models each carry 8GB of RAM which is the minimum amount needed to support Apple's AI initiative. In December, iOS 18.2 will include even more Apple Intelligence features with additional AI capabilities expected with the release of iOS 18.4 next March.
Recently, Bloomberg's triple threat (print, podcasts, streaming) Mark Gurman unfurled a roadmap for the Apple Intelligence iOS 18 releases.
To check your iPhone for software updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The most recent update, dropped by Apple a couple of days ago, was the latest iOS 18.1 developer beta which was version number five. Those on the iOS 18.1 beta program are looking forward to the iOS 18.2 beta which could include ChatGPT integration for Siri, the Image Playground, and Genmoji.
With ChatGPT at the ready to answer queries that in the past might have led Siri to throw a trio of websites at you, the virtual assistant, with your permission, will get answers to your questions from the AI chatbot. The Image Playground will create images in certain apps based on your descriptions, and Genmoji will spice up your messages by creating custom emoji based on, once again, your description.
Recommended Stories
For now, all iPhone users who received iOS 18 should be on the lookout for iOS 18.0.1 starting next week which, hopefully, will exterminate your iOS 18 bugs.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: