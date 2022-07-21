Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16









In any case, even if this isn't the most exciting iPhone / iPad software update, it does notably stand as possibly the last iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update we'll be getting before the next big versions go public in mid-to-late September, alongside the new iPhone 14 series





And until then, it's important to stay up to date for the sake of security, so to check if you've got the iOS or iPadOS 15.6 update ready to install, navigate to the Settings app and tap Software Update. If you're on an older iOS / iPadOS version, you'll be prompted to "Download and Install" the update, which might take a few minutes and reset your smartphone or iPad.





Afterwards, you may be interested in checking out what the bigger, upcoming iOS and iPadOS software updates will be bringing to your Apple phones and tablets in a couple of months.





Check out:





In short, later this year with iOS 16 your iPhone will finally get a highly customizable lock screen with support for Apple Watch-like widgets. Meanwhile iPad fans will be happy to know that the new M1 iPad Pro models and the M1 iPad Air will be getting a MacOS-like multitasking feature called Stage Manager. Learn all about those upcoming iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 features, and more, via the links above.

Apple has recently started rolling out the iOS version 15.6 update on eligible iPhones, and iPadOS 15.6 on iPads. As it appears, this is mostly a software update that covers unspecified bug fixes and security upgrades.