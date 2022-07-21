 Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16 - PhoneArena
Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device here!

Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16

Apple Software updates
Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16
Apple has recently started rolling out the iOS version 15.6 update on eligible iPhones, and iPadOS 15.6 on iPads. As it appears, this is mostly a software update that covers unspecified bug fixes and security upgrades.


In any case, even if this isn't the most exciting iPhone / iPad software update, it does notably stand as possibly the last iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update we'll be getting before the next big versions go public in mid-to-late September, alongside the new iPhone 14 series.

And until then, it's important to stay up to date for the sake of security, so to check if you've got the iOS or iPadOS 15.6 update ready to install, navigate to the Settings app and tap Software Update. If you're on an older iOS / iPadOS version, you'll be prompted to "Download and Install" the update, which might take a few minutes and reset your smartphone or iPad.

Afterwards, you may be interested in checking out what the bigger, upcoming iOS and iPadOS software updates will be bringing to your Apple phones and tablets in a couple of months.

Check out:

In short, later this year with iOS 16 your iPhone will finally get a highly customizable lock screen with support for Apple Watch-like widgets. Meanwhile iPad fans will be happy to know that the new M1 iPad Pro models and the M1 iPad Air will be getting a MacOS-like multitasking feature called Stage Manager. Learn all about those upcoming iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 features, and more, via the links above.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus shares an OxygenOS 13 teaser video on Twitter
OnePlus shares an OxygenOS 13 teaser video on Twitter
Instagram now helps you find popular places more easily
Instagram now helps you find popular places more easily
Apple details how it helps improve users' health with Apple Watch and iPhone with a new report
Apple details how it helps improve users' health with Apple Watch and iPhone with a new report
Google releases its new Wallet app for Android and WearOS with an annoying bug for the latter
Google releases its new Wallet app for Android and WearOS with an annoying bug for the latter
The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are now available for preorder with a bonus
The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are now available for preorder with a bonus
Samsung executive says foldable phones are about to go mainstream
Samsung executive says foldable phones are about to go mainstream

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless