Coronavirus fight continues: Foxconn HQ reopening delayed until further notice
Meanwhile, Foxconn’s biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou is also unlikely to open on February 10, being situated some 300 miles from Wuhan, where the outbreak began.
In response to Bloomberg, Foxconn has refused to comment on specific production facilities prevention measures or opening dates, but they have reaffirmed their position that they are closely monitoring the public health challenge linked to the coronavirus and are diligently applying all required health and hygiene practices.
