Coronavirus fight continues: Foxconn HQ reopening delayed until further notice

by Iskra Petrova
Feb 07, 2020, 9:22 AM
A memo obtained by Bloomberg News announces that Foxconn’s HQ will not reopen their doors, as was initially scheduled, on February 10. According to 9to5Mac, Apple stores in China are unlikely to be opening on the upcoming Monday as well.

Apparently, according to the note by Apple supplier Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the HQ will not be opening doors for employees to return to work in order to protect everyone’s health and comply with governmental measures for controlling the spread of the virus. Employees are instructed to wait for further notice in order to be able to return to the Shenzhen facility.

Meanwhile, Foxconn’s biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou is also unlikely to open on February 10, being situated some 300 miles from Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

In response to Bloomberg, Foxconn has refused to comment on specific production facilities prevention measures or opening dates, but they have reaffirmed their position that they are closely monitoring the public health challenge linked to the coronavirus and are diligently applying all required health and hygiene practices.

