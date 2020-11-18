Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

iOS Apple Software updates

Apple releases iOS 14.3 developer beta 2 with Apple ProRAW

Iskra Petrova
Nov 18, 2020, 6:37 AM
After releasing and pulling the developer beta of iOS 14.3, now Apple is releasing iOS 14.3 developer beta 2, which includes the highly-anticipated feature for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple ProRAW.

9to5Mac reports that the second developer beta of iOS 14.3 is now released. It includes some minor enhancements, but the most important is that it allows access to the Apple ProRAW mode. Users with the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max that have installed the developer beta 2 can now enable Apple ProRAW. It captures RAW images directly on the Camera app.

The new mode was announced last month with the announcement of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, and Apple stated it will come later on with a software update to those two new iPhone models. The Apple ProRAW is expected to combine Deep Fusion and Smart HDR with the traditional benefits of taking photos in RAW format.

This format allows you more control over fine detail in photos, such as color accuracy, details, and dynamic range. Upon its announcement, Apple explained that the new format will give you all the standard RAW information, alongside the Apple image pipeline data, so you can benefit from noise reduction and multi-frame exposure and then play with color and white balance.

On top of Apple ProRAW, iOS 14.3 developer beta, or at least its previous version, has shown references relating to AirTags and the unannounced AirPods Studio.

