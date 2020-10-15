Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

Accessories iOS Apple Release dates

Apple runs into issue with production of AirPods Studio; AirTags on track for launch next month

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 15, 2020, 2:34 AM
Apple runs into issue with production of AirPods Studio; AirTags on track for launch next month
Apple's rumored over-the-ear AirPods Studio headphones have run into a "hiccup" in production. According to Twitter tipster Jon Prosser, a few key features have been cut and the device won't be released until December under the best scenario. Prosser says that Apple might unveil the headphones next month and launch it in December. He also admits that it is just as likely that the accessory is put on ice until next March.

Last month, we showed you renders of the AirPods Studio Sport model with large ear cups and enough cushioning to keep outside noises out. They will have Active Noise Cancellation and come with a USB-C port for charging. There will be no L & R cups on the AirPods Studio headphones since the headphones are fully reversible and can determine which ear is which when you put them on. Color options are White and Space Gray.


The tipster also revealed that the AirTags are ready to go and will be launched next month at the same that iOS 14.3 is released. That's because iOS 14.3 will contain software features that will enable the UWB and Bluetooth tracking tags. Using the U1 Ultra Wideband chip that Apple introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro series, the tags can be assigned to certain items using the Find My app. A leather sleeve and keychain will be sold separately. The AirTags can help find a lost or stolen briefcase, bicycle, and even a dog.

