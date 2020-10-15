Apple runs into issue with production of AirPods Studio; AirTags on track for launch next month
First:— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2020
Major hiccup in AirPods Studio production
A few key features have now been cut.
Seems they still need to work some things out before we have final units.
Looking like they won’t be ready to ship until December AT BEST. pic.twitter.com/oRRTXJQVhH
With AirPods Studio now being pushed back, it now looks like Apple is going to launch AirTags after all.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2020
Currently, they’re on schedule to be released with iOS 14.3 (iOS 14.3 will contain features enabled for AirTags) and iOS 14.3 is supposed to be next month..
So... pic.twitter.com/Dl0DpMrH9Y