Apple runs into issue with production of AirPods Studio; AirTags on track for launch next month

Apple's rumored over-the-ear AirPods Studio headphones have run into a "hiccup" in production. According to Twitter tipster Jon Prosser , a few key features have been cut and the device won't be released until December under the best scenario. Prosser says that Apple might unveil the headphones next month and launch it in December. He also admits that it is just as likely that the accessory is put on ice until next March.

First: Major hiccup in AirPods Studio production A few key features have now been cut. Seems they still need to work some things out before we have final units. Looking like they won’t be ready to ship until December AT BEST. pic.twitter.com/oRRTXJQVhH

With AirPods Studio now being pushed back, it now looks like Apple is going to launch AirTags after all.



Currently, they’re on schedule to be released with iOS 14.3 (iOS 14.3 will contain features enabled for AirTags) and iOS 14.3 is supposed to be next month..



The tipster also revealed that the AirTags are ready to go and will be launched next month at the same that iOS 14.3 is released. That's because iOS 14.3 will contain software features that will enable the UWB and Bluetooth tracking tags. Using the U1 Ultra Wideband chip that Apple introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro series, the tags can be assigned to certain items using the Find My app. A leather sleeve and keychain will be sold separately. The AirTags can help find a lost or stolen briefcase, bicycle, and even a dog.