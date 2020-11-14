Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

 View

Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

Apple releases and pulls developer betas for iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 twice; check Friday's date

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 14, 2020, 1:20 AM
Apple releases and pulls developer betas for iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 twice; check Friday's date
On Thursday, Apple released the first developer betas for iOS 14.3, iPad OS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3. The iOS update included an icon that showed off the design of the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones. The update also includes support for the Apple AirTags item tracker with videos and images showing users how to set up the system. The AirTags use the U1 UWB chips found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lines that deliver more accurate tracking capabilities than Bluetooth can.

But not that long after releasing the four updates, they were all pulled by Apple due to issues with the company's servers according to MacRumors. Mac users were getting an error message when trying to install macOS Big Sur and there had been problems with iMessage, Maps, Apple Pay and Apple Card. All of these problems have been resolved according to Apple's System Status.


On Friday, Apple tried to disseminate the first developer betas for iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 before pulling them again. We're not totally sure what the official reason is but a look at the calendar and Friday's date might be the only explanation you'll need.

When Apple decides to roll out these updates once again, we will let you know. To be continued.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Black Friday offers at Samsung: major savings on Note, Fold, Galaxy Watch, TVs, and more
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max release day deals
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
The future of the phone - crazy concepts that will blow your mind

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
Based on demand, these are the most popular colors for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils by far the best Google Pixel 4a 5G launch deal in the US
Popular stories
Dish revises 5G launch schedule, risking to break its FCC promises

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless