Apple releases and pulls developer betas for iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 twice; check Friday's date

But not that long after releasing the four updates, they were all pulled by Apple due to issues with the company's servers according to MacRumors . Mac users were getting an error message when trying to install macOS Big Sur and there had been problems with iMessage, Maps, Apple Pay and Apple Card. All of these problems have been resolved according to Apple's System Status.









On Friday, Apple tried to disseminate the first developer betas for iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 before pulling them again. We're not totally sure what the official reason is but a look at the calendar and Friday's date might be the only explanation you'll need.





When Apple decides to roll out these updates once again, we will let you know. To be continued.