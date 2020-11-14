Apple releases and pulls developer betas for iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 twice; check Friday's date
On Thursday, Apple released the first developer betas for iOS 14.3, iPad OS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3. The iOS update included an icon that showed off the design of the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones. The update also includes support for the Apple AirTags item tracker with videos and images showing users how to set up the system. The AirTags use the U1 UWB chips found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lines that deliver more accurate tracking capabilities than Bluetooth can.
On Friday, Apple tried to disseminate the first developer betas for iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 before pulling them again. We're not totally sure what the official reason is but a look at the calendar and Friday's date might be the only explanation you'll need.
When Apple decides to roll out these updates once again, we will let you know. To be continued.