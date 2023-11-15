Apple has announced the finalists for the 2023 App Store Awards—check them out

The iPhone isn't just about apps; it's a gaming powerhouse, too. The top contenders in this category beckoned players to dive into new adventures with vibrant graphics on the iPhone.

Concepts, for creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes.

DaVinci Resolve, for creating a more portable video editing experience.

Prêt-à-Makeup, for bringing makeup designs to life for all beauty enthusiasts.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

People often pick up iPads for work and creative pursuits. Take the iPad Pro 2022, for instance, equipped with the M2 chip. It doesn't just serve as a laptop alternative but also stands out as an excellent tool for unleashing creativity. The top contenders in the iPad App of the Year category are apps that have helped users express their creativity across various mediums.