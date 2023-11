Apple has announced the finalists for the 2023 App Store Awards—check them out

App Store Editors recognize App Store Award finalists—nearly 40 app and game developers who are delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact

the App Store Award finalists are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more

iPhone App of the Year Finalists





On the final day for voting in the Google Play Users Choice Awards 2023, Apple unveiled the finalists for the best apps on the App Store. Let's dive into the finalists across the 10 different categories. App Store Award winners will be selected from this year's outstanding group of finalists and announced in the coming weeks.