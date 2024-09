Apple called out for deceitful iPhone 16 marketing

Bloomberg's

iPhone 16

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

Gurman praised the new Camera Control button and the battery life improvements.Gurman also says that the new A18 Pro chip , which is 15 percent faster compared to the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro , is impressive and makes everyday tasks like opening apps and jumping between windows faster.He does point out that the processor and other hardware in the new handsets aren't meaningfully better for AI. Additionally, Apple is promoting Apple Intelligence as the main reason to buy the, even though the company's AI features haven't been rolled out yet and will also work on theand Pro Max.Last year's Pro models have 8GB of RAM, which, according to Apple, is one of the main requirements for running AI features.That's why, Gurman thinks that Apple is being a little dishonest with the's marketing campaign, the underlying theme of which is that thewas the first phone built for Apple Intelligence.He also says that Apple's AI features are not as capable as those offered by rivals, so even if all of the tools were available today, including Image Playground and the revamped Siri, they still wouldn't have been enough to make these must-buy products.With so much criticism coming Apple's way for not making more of an effort with this year's lineup, it'll be interesting to see whether any of this ends up putting a dent in its sales.