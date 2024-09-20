iPhone 16 Pro performance tested: How much faster is the new A18 Pro processor?

iPhone 16 models make the jump to the base A18 chip. The new iPhone 16 series come with new chipsets – the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max get an A18 Pro chipset, while the regularmodels make the jump to the base A18 chip.





Both are considerably faster than before, and especially the base model that was a generation behind, now makes a bigger leap, but just what is the improvement?









We finally have the answers with benchmark results which reveal a lot about the new iPhone 16 and their performance.





iPhone 16 CPU Performance





Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3331 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 3330 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 3257 Apple iPhone 16 3264 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2958 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 1967 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2423 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 2409 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 8106 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 8044 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 7842 Apple iPhone 16 7899 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 7288 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6669 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 4775 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 6306 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 5941 View all





First, we indeed see minimal difference in CPU performance between the regular and the Pro iPhone 16 models.





Comparing the iPhone 16 Pro Max to the 15 Pro Max from last year, we see a single-digit, 8% improvement in single core speed. For multi-core performance, the 16 Pro Max model performs nearly 15% faster. That's not a crazy jump forward, but a small and steady step up.





iPhones also remain the fastest in the industry when it comes to CPU performance. The iPhone 16 Pro Max scores 50% higher than the Galaxy S24 Ultra in single-core performance (the difference is even more stark when you compare the iPhone to the latest Pixel). For multi-core performance, the gap is smaller, but the iPhone still scores nearly 22% higher.





iPhone 16 GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4567 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 4479 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 4055 Apple iPhone 16 4029 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4236 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4960 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2569 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 2990 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3009 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2383 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2580 Apple iPhone 16 2397 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2632 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2710 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2044 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 2266 View all





Qualcomm took the lead in GPU performance in the last couple of years, so that is one area where Apple had to play catch up.





The Pro models here benefit from an extra GPU core, so that is why they are faster than the regular iPhone 16 and the 16 Plus.





Arch-rival Galaxy S24 Ultra scores higher for the first few minutes, but both the 16 Pro Max and the S24 Ultra quickly throttle.





The more important number here is the "Low" score, which is what you actually get after playing for a few minutes. The iPhone scores 3009 points compared to 2710 points on the Galaxy S24 Ultra , so we see that Apple has now taken the lead in GPU performance as well.





At least for now, though. Let's not forget that the Galaxy S25 series are not that far off with an expected launch in January 2025.





iPhone 16 AI Performance





AI-Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4478 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 4498 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 4262 Apple iPhone 16 4279 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 3799 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2597 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2129 AI-Half Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 7675 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 7693 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 7334 Apple iPhone 16 7366 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 5492 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2644 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2115 AI-Quantized Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 6136 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 6126 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 5879 Apple iPhone 16 5873 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4761 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3843 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 3210 View all





We have not measured AI performance before, but we decided to include this component here with the growing importance of AI.





The iPhone 16 series are the leading performers here with a welcome jump over the previous generation and ahead of the latest Galaxy and Pixel phones.





iPhone 16 Storage Speed





Sequential Read (MB/s) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 1590 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1454.5 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 1561 Apple iPhone 16 1565.7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1556 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2270 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 790.3 Sequential Write (MB/s) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 1450.4 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 944.6 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 937.7 Apple iPhone 16 953.4 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1442 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1180 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 344.3 Random Read (MB/s) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 41.6 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 43.4 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 43.6 Apple iPhone 16 43.4 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 43.84 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 38.66 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 29.2 Random Write (MB/s) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 32.2 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 25.7 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 25.9 Apple iPhone 16 25.7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 33.74 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 35.08 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 32.9 View all





Finally, we have the storage speeds above, if you are curious to know the sequential and random read/write speeds.





Conclusion





While we don't have power efficiency numbers yet, we can at least safely say that the A18 and A18 Pro chips in the iPhone 16 series deliver steady growth and bring back Apple to the number one spot in performance.





The company has held this place for years in CPU performance, but now it's also back being in the lead for graphics/gaming performance as well.





Ball is now in Qualcomm/Samsung's corner.



