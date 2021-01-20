Apple Watch Series 5 deal: get a $150 discount on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike edition

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jan 20, 2021, 8:53 AM
Although the Apple Watch Series 6 is already out, some retailers still sell the previous-gen premium Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 5. Right now, Best Buy is running a generous discount on the Apple Watch Series 5 Nike edition.

Normally costing $429, the 44mm GPS-Only Apple Watch Series 5 Nike edition is now discounted by $130 and can be yours for just $299. The GPS + Cellular variant is discounted by $150 and therefore costs just $379.00.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is no longer sold at Apple.com, because its place was taken by the Apple Watch Series 6, and it cannot beat the newest premium by Apple by features or specs. However, the Apple Watch Series 5 beats the still sold at Apple.com Apple Watch Series 3 from 2017 and the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch Series 5, announced in 2019, features an Always-on display, built-in compass, and international emergency calling. If you want to know more about the smartwatch and its performance, you can check out our Apple Watch Series 5 review.

If you decided to purchase the Apple Watch Series 5 from Best Buy, you will get promo 6 months free Apple Fitness+, a newly launched Fitness subscription by Apple that regularly costs $9.99 a month.

