Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Apple Watch 10 may grow in size with the Watch Ultra trick

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables
Apple Watch 10 may grow in size with the Watch Ultra trick
Apple is preparing to announce the 10th generation of its venerable Watch series during the iPhone 16 Glowtime event, and it may have a bigger surprise in store than just the new, faster S10 chip under the hood.

Instead of the usual 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, the Apple Watch 10 may have an enlarged design that will bring the two timepieces in 42 mm and 46 millimeter variants. 

This information should be taken with a grain of salt, of course, as it is based on leaked Apple Watch 10 screen protectors which suggest a flat display in Watch Ultra style, instead of the curved one on the regular Apple watches.



While many an Apple Watch fan would rather prefer flat instead of curved screens, such protectors have been around for a while and may not suggest an Apple Watch Ultra-styled display cover glass, but simply one of the ways that Apple Watch cases are designed.

In any case, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg fame previously tipped that the "anniversary" Watch 10 series will bring a thinner and more elegant body, while at the same time offering larger screens indeed, with the bigger size of the two models bordering on the Apple Watch Ultra's 1.9-inch screen diameter. If that new design materializes indeed, the flat Apple Watch 10 screen rumor may indeed hold water in the end.

In addition, Apple is also expected to place a new, faster S10 chip inside the Apple Watch Series 10 with the goal to run some AI features down the road. As much as a tiny watch chip can run anything related to Apple Intelligence, that is, given that not even the iPhone 15 RAM amount is sufficient to bring "AI for the rest of us," as Apple teases it. 

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to take center stage on September 9, right after Apple announces the iPhone 16 series at its Glowtime event.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless