Apple Watch 10 may grow in size with the Watch Ultra trick





Instead of the usual 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, the Apple Watch 10 may have an enlarged design that will bring the two timepieces in 42 mm and 46 millimeter variants.





This information should be taken with a grain of salt, of course, as it is based on leaked Apple Watch 10 screen protectors which suggest a flat display in Watch Ultra style, instead of the curved one on the regular Apple watches.

















In any case, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg fame previously tipped that the "anniversary" Watch 10 series will bring a thinner and more elegant body, while at the same time offering larger screens indeed, with the bigger size of the two models bordering on the Apple Watch Ultra's 1.9-inch screen diameter. If that new design materializes indeed, the flat Apple Watch 10 screen rumor may indeed hold water in the end. Apple Watch Series 10 with the goal to run some AI features down the road. As much as a tiny watch chip can run anything related to Apple Intelligence, that is, given that not even the In addition, Apple is also expected to place a new, faster S10 chip inside thewith the goal to run some AI features down the road. As much as a tiny watch chip can run anything related to Apple Intelligence, that is, given that not even the iPhone 15 RAM amount is sufficient to bring "AI for the rest of us," as Apple teases it.

Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to take center stage on September 9, right after Apple announces the Theis expected to take center stage on September 9, right after Apple announces the iPhone 16 series at its Glowtime event. While many an Apple Watch fan would rather prefer flat instead of curved screens, such protectors have been around for a while and may not suggest an Apple Watch Ultra-styled display cover glass, but simply one of the ways that Apple Watch cases are designed.