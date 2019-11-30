New Apple Music subscribers receiving six months of service for free

Apple is trying to make Shazam, its rather new acquisition
, more popular among audiophiles and music lovers in general. The Cupertino-based company now offers a six-month trial to all new Apple Music subscribers, but the redeeming procedure goes through the Shazam app.
From now until Cyber Monday, if you've never been subscribed to Apple Music you'll be getting six months of service for free. If you for some reason dropped your subscription, you're still eligible for the deal, it's just that you'll receive three months of free Apple Music instead of six when you resubscribe.
To redeem the Black Friday offer, you'll need to download the Shazam app on your iOS device via the App Store
. Then, simply open the Shazam app, head to Library and a pop up with the Limited Time offer should appear in the column of Recent Shazams.
According to Apple (via MacWorld
), the Apple Music promo offer is available until December 2 only for iOS users in the following countries: Canada, USA, and the UK.
