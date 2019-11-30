Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Apple Deals Wireless service Music Black Friday

New Apple Music subscribers receiving six months of service for free

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 30, 2019, 10:04 PM
New Apple Music subscribers receiving six months of service for free
Apple is trying to make Shazam, its rather new acquisition, more popular among audiophiles and music lovers in general. The Cupertino-based company now offers a six-month trial to all new Apple Music subscribers, but the redeeming procedure goes through the Shazam app.

From now until Cyber Monday, if you've never been subscribed to Apple Music you'll be getting six months of service for free. If you for some reason dropped your subscription, you're still eligible for the deal, it's just that you'll receive three months of free Apple Music instead of six when you resubscribe.

To redeem the Black Friday offer, you'll need to download the Shazam app on your iOS device via the App Store. Then, simply open the Shazam app, head to Library and a pop up with the Limited Time offer should appear in the column of Recent Shazams.

According to Apple (via MacWorld), the Apple Music promo offer is available until December 2 only for iOS users in the following countries: Canada, USA, and the UK.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$50
The-Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-2-is-50-off-on-Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $50 off on Amazon
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
HP-Black-Friday-deals-laptops-desktop-pc-monitors
HP has great Black Friday deals on laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and more
-$200
Garmin-Forerunner-645-smartwatch-50-percent-off
Grab a Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatch and save $200 (50% off)
Best-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a-Black-Friday-deals
These are the best Black Friday deals on unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a
amazon-black-friday-best-deals-2019-start
Amazon Black Friday deals: the madness has begun

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.