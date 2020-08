Apple and Microsoft clash over Project xCloud for iOS

In a statement for







Interestingly enough, Apple cites its strict App Store guidelines as the main reason for preventing users to access Project xCloud, but all the games in the catalog are already rated by independent industry rating bodies, which are much more qualified than Apple. As such, they don't need to be individually reviewed by Apple. In a statement for Business Insider , Apple said that Project xCloud, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia will never be officially accessible via an iOS device because Apple won't allow it. The reason is that Apple can't individually review every app that these services offer access to.Meanwhile, many apps blatantly copy popular games (i.e. Fall Guys), which haven't been removed from either Android or iOS apps stores.One other reason for Apple to prevent cloud gaming service to make use of its iOS platform is that the Cupertino-based company already has a rival game subscription service – Apple Arcade.Interestingly enough, Apple cites its strict App Store guidelines as the main reason for preventing users to access Project xCloud, but all the games in the catalog are already rated by independent industry rating bodies, which are much more qualified than Apple. As such, they don't need to be individually reviewed by Apple.





Apple's App Store policies are bad for developers and users

There's also the issue of the fees that Apple collects for every app published on the App Store. Long story short, Microsoft's Project xCloud and other such cloud gaming services would most likely prevent Apple from getting the 30 percent cut for every game included in the catalog, let alone a fee for every subscriber. Microsoft offered The Verge an official statement regarding the issue, and it looks like Apple sees these cloud gaming services a real threat for its ecosystem, at least when it comes to gaming.There's also the issue of the fees that Apple collects for every app published on the App Store. Long story short, Microsoft's Project xCloud and other such cloud gaming services would most likely prevent Apple from getting the 30 percent cut for every game included in the catalog, let alone a fee for every subscriber.





Microsoft, Google , NVIDIA, and any other company that offers such services will probably disagree. Apple's App Store policies are bad for both developers and consumers, but as long as the end-user is content with what it gets, Apple won't do anything about it.