Apple and Microsoft clash over Project xCloud for iOS
Microsoft announced last week that it will launch its Project xCloud gaming service on September 15 and since the cloud gaming service is compatible with Android, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play more than 100 PC and Xbox games on their smartphones and tablets via the cloud.
In a statement for Business Insider, Apple said that Project xCloud, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia will never be officially accessible via an iOS device because Apple won't allow it. The reason is that Apple can't individually review every app that these services offer access to.
The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.
Meanwhile, many apps blatantly copy popular games (i.e. Fall Guys), which haven't been removed from either Android or iOS apps stores.
One other reason for Apple to prevent cloud gaming service to make use of its iOS platform is that the Cupertino-based company already has a rival game subscription service – Apple Arcade.
Interestingly enough, Apple cites its strict App Store guidelines as the main reason for preventing users to access Project xCloud, but all the games in the catalog are already rated by independent industry rating bodies, which are much more qualified than Apple. As such, they don't need to be individually reviewed by Apple.
Apple's App Store policies are bad for developers and users
Microsoft offered The Verge an official statement regarding the issue, and it looks like Apple sees these cloud gaming services a real threat for its ecosystem, at least when it comes to gaming.
Our testing period for the Project xCloud preview app for iOS has expired. Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store. Apple stands alone as the only general-purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. And it consistently treats gaming apps differently, applying more lenient rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content. We believe that the customer should be at the heart of the gaming experience and gamers tell us they want to play, connect, and share anywhere, no matter where they are. We agree.
There's also the issue of the fees that Apple collects for every app published on the App Store. Long story short, Microsoft's Project xCloud and other such cloud gaming services would most likely prevent Apple from getting the 30 percent cut for every game included in the catalog, let alone a fee for every subscriber.
Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, and any other company that offers such services will probably disagree. Apple's App Store policies are bad for both developers and consumers, but as long as the end-user is content with what it gets, Apple won't do anything about it.