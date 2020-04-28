Apple Maps now displays coronavirus testing locations across the US

Apple started registering COVID-19 testing locations with the purpose of showing them in the Maps app about two weeks ago. Today, the feature is now visible Apple Maps for iOS, but it's limited to the United States and Puerto Rico for now.
Although we expect the feature to slowly expand to other countries, we don't know exactly when it will happen and we're not convinced Apple will inform users, so you will have to check the app from time to time.
Spotted by 9to5mac
, the updated Apple Maps app now shows coronavirus testing locations across the United States as red medical dots. A special banner in the app informs users the COVID-19 testing may require a doctor's referral and an appointment at the testing center, so make sure you have those in order before visiting a testing location.
This is not the first effort Apple is making to support countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic by keeping people informed about the virus. Last week, the Cupertino-based company launched a dedicated website that shows the impact of COVID-19 on cities, countries, and regions
.
