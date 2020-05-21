Accessories iOS Apple Wearables

Apple Glass production will reportedly kick off in the first half of 2021

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 21, 2020, 12:17 PM
Apple Glass production will reportedly kick off in the first half of 2021
Tipster Jon Prosser contradicts Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claims that Apple Glass will be launched in 2022. Now, a DigiTimes report (via AppleInsider) has corroborated Prosser's claims, alleging that the smart glasses will be launched in 2021.

Supply chain insiders claim that the initial production of Apple Glass will begin in the first half of 2021. At first, production volume will likely be low. Apple was apparently going to announce the augmented reality glasses this year in September. The coronavirus has reportedly meddled with the plans and now the unveiling will likely take place in late 2021. 

It's not entirely clear at this time if the new report is based on independent verification, or it is just a rehash of Prosser's claims. 

Per the tipster, Apple Glass will be paired with an iPhone, and the handset will do most of the processing and handle connectivity. Although the glasses probably won't have a camera, they are tipped to come with a lidar sensor and both the lenses will have screens. The accessory will be controlled using gestures and probably leverage the ARKit framework to place digital elements on top of the real world.

The price will likely start at $499, with prescription lenses costing more. A tinted version will probably not be available as Apple hasn't cracked that yet.The glasses will likely be lightweight and not heavy like some of the AR/VR headsets we have seen. 

They will probably look and feel like your average glasses and this could be their USP. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless