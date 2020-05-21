Apple Glass production will reportedly kick off in the first half of 2021

Tipster Jon Prosser contradicts Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claims that Apple Glass will be launched in 2022 . Now, a DigiTimes report (via AppleInsider ) has corroborated Prosser's claims, alleging that the smart glasses will be launched in 2021.





Supply chain insiders claim that the initial production of Apple Glass will begin in the first half of 2021. At first, production volume will likely be low. Apple was apparently going to announce the augmented reality glasses this year in September. The coronavirus has reportedly meddled with the plans and now the unveiling will likely take place in late 2021.



It's not entirely clear at this time if the new report is based on independent verification, or it is just a rehash of Prosser's claims.



Per the tipster, Apple Glass will be paired with an iPhone, and the handset will do most of the processing and handle connectivity. Although the glasses probably won't have a camera, they are tipped to come with a lidar sensor and both the lenses will have screens. The accessory will be controlled using gestures and probably leverage the ARKit framework to place digital elements on top of the real world.



The price will likely start at $499, with prescription lenses costing more. A tinted version will probably not be available as Apple hasn't cracked that yet.The glasses will likely be lightweight and not heavy like some of the AR/VR headsets we have seen.





They will probably look and feel like your average glasses and this could be their USP.