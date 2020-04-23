Apple CEO Tim Cook meets with EU official Breton to discuss the Apple-Google contact-tracking system
Thierry Breton wanted to make sure that the apps from that type are going to be anonymous, voluntary, transparent, temporary and secure. What’s more, he insisted that this type of technology should not cause apps, developed by governments, for example the French app StopCovid, that are made to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, to stop working.
I just had a good exchange with #Apple CEO @tim_cook on the need to ensure that contact tracing apps are fully:— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) April 22, 2020
Apple-Google contact-tracing system release date
The French website also reported that Tim Cook told the EU Parliament official the first version of the Apple-Google contact-tracing technology is going to be released on April 28. The date of release April 28 comes as a surprise as in their previous announcement, Google and Apple stated that the first phase of the contact-tracking system is going to come in May. For Android users, it will be delivered via Google Play services, and for iOS users it will reportedly come with an OS software update.