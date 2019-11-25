Apple Black Friday 2019 deals: Save on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, AirPods
One other thing worth noting is that customers who already own an Apple Card will be able to use it during the sale and get 3% cash back. Apple mentions customers can apply in minutes for the card, then use it right away during the four-day shopping event.
Anyway, here are all the Apple Black Friday deals:
- Get a $25 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of AirPods, Apple TV and Apple Watch Series 3.
- Get a $50 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of iPad mini, iPad Air and HomePod.
- Buy Beats Solo 3 Wireless, PowerBeats Pro or PowerBeats Wireless 3 and get a $50 Apple Store gift card.
- Buy iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ or iPhone XR and get a $50 Apple Store gift card.
- Get $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of Beats Studio 3 Wireless over-ear headphones.
- Get a $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of an iPad Pro 11” and iPad Pro 12.9”.
- Get a $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a MacBook Air.
- Get a $200 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a MacBook Pro or iMac.
