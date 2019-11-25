Apple Black Friday 2019 deals: Save on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, AirPods

Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 29, 2019, 2:51 AM
Before revealing its Black Friday deals for smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, Apple announced that customers who buy any of its products during the sale will receive gift cards. The Cupertino-based company also confirmed that its Black Friday sale will debut on November 29 and will end on December 2.

During the four-day shopping event, customers who purchase select products will receive an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 (gift card values vary based on products purchased). We have yet to learn which products are eligible for this offer and whether or not they will be discounted.

One other thing worth noting is that customers who already own an Apple Card will be able to use it during the sale and get 3% cash back. Apple mentions customers can apply in minutes for the card, then use it right away during the four-day shopping event.

Anyway, here are all the Apple Black Friday deals:

  • Get a $25 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of AirPods, Apple TV and Apple Watch Series 3.
  • Get a $50 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of iPad mini, iPad Air and HomePod.
  • Buy Beats Solo 3 Wireless, PowerBeats Pro or PowerBeats Wireless 3 and get a $50 Apple Store gift card.
  • Buy iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ or iPhone XR and get a $50 Apple Store gift card.
  • Get $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of Beats Studio 3 Wireless over-ear headphones.
  • Get a $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of an iPad Pro 11” and iPad Pro 12.9”.
  • Get a $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a MacBook Air.
  • Get a $200 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a MacBook Pro or iMac.


Apple Black Friday deals

