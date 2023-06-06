Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy





The Galaxy S23 Ultra was released in mid-February, so no wonder we haven't seen many great deals. Most of the deals required buyers to trade in old phones, which is not something everyone is a fan of. What if I want all my old phones to collect dust in a drawer?





Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB 256GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 200MP + 12MP +10M 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | S Pen $225 off (19%) $974 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





For those of you who refuse to part with your old phone, the base Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage is a solid $225 off. This brings the price down to $974.99.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the ultimate smartphone for power users. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,100, is a solid alternative, but it has a smaller screen, can only zoom up to 3x, and does not come with a stylus.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is bursting with features. It has a sleek design and rocks a beautiful 120Hz 6.8 inches screen on which you can scribble or doodle using the S Pen. The phone has a bonkers camera array with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom, and a periscope shooter with 10x zoom.





There is a 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging takes it from 0 to 65 percent in only 30 minutes. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a DeX mode that extends it to a larger screen and gives you a desktop computer-like experience. The phone runs on a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is the fastest Android phone you can buy today.