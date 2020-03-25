Android Google

Google Play Store had clicker malware hiding in 24 kids games and 32 apps

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Mar 25, 2020, 6:22 AM
Google Play Store had clicker malware hiding in 24 kids games and 32 apps
Despite Google's best efforts to improve the security of Android's app marketplace, be it by removing hundreds of apps that show deceptive or inappropriate ads on your phone or repeatedly removing and bringing back TikTok over espionage concerns, Google Play is still not as safe as Android users expect it to be.

We've learned from Check Point Research (via SlashGear) that another 56 apps previously available on Google Play have been running malicious code on users' phones. Disturbingly, 24 of those were polished-looking casual children's games, including Cooking Delicious and Let Me Go. Cooking Delicious alone had 100,000 downloads and a 4.5 star rating, showing ratings and download numbers alone aren't an indication of an app's legitimacy.


The malware, named Tekya, was spread by cloning legitimate popular games and apps (many aimed at children) on Google Play and relying on users mistaking the malicious clone with the legitimate app. Games and apps containing it were downloaded over 1 million times worldwide before being removed by Google.

After making its way to an unsuspecting user's phone, the Tekya malware would act on behalf of the user by clicking on ads in order to generate revenue from advertising agencies such as Google's AdMob, Facebook and Unity.

Despite now being completely removed from the Play Store, it's possible that some of thеse apps still remain on many users' phones, in which case it's important to take measures immediately. For a technical description of the malware and a list of infected apps, refer to Check Point's page linked above.

As a preventative measure, before installing an app, be sure to look at the comments under its Google Play page, as previous users would have likely pointed out any red flags. Installing the latest available security updates for your phone is also highly recommended.

With over 2.8 million apps available and a billion active users monthly, Google Play remains the most popular app marketplace in the world.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless