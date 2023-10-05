Android 14 offers smoother navigation between work and personal life



The Work Profile feature allows businesses to efficiently manage devices dedicated to work by creating distinct work and personal profiles on a single Android device, regardless of ownership. Android 14 takes this a step further, enhancing the balance between work and personal profiles.



With Android 14 , deciding whether to open links in your work or personal profile or in your browser has become more straightforward. It also lets you view work contacts across profiles. For instance, if you use an app like Google Messages for both work and personal communication, you can now access all your contacts without the need to switch profiles. Admins have control over which work apps can utilize this feature.







Additionally, Android 14 introduces a quicker way to switch profiles. For those using Google apps for work, a simple swipe sideways on your profile picture allows seamless transitions between work and personal profiles. This feature is especially handy for apps like Google Calendar, enabling you to check meeting schedules on the go.



Curious about other features? Android 14 lets you save work-related screenshots directly to your Work Profile, ensuring they stay separate from personal ones. This enhances the organization while maintaining the security of Work Profile data.



Sharing your screen is now also easier with Android 14 . You can select a specific app screen within your Work Profile when sharing, preventing accidental sharing of personal content when casting your device onto a conference room screen.





