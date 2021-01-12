Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Android Google

Android 12 might feature a hibernation state for unused apps

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jan 12, 2021, 5:46 AM
Android 12 might feature a hibernation state for unused apps
The first developer preview of Android 12 is likely coming close: it seems it may be released in a little over a month from now. XDA Developers report on a new feature they have found in the Android Open Source Project, which might mean that Google is working on a new feature: an app hibernation feature for Android 12.

A couple of code changes, submitted to the Open Source Project, indicate Google might be working on a hibernation system for apps. The system allows apps to enter a hibernation state when they are not used and will help free up storage.


Little is known about the new feature at the moment. It’s not clear how exactly this feature will work and how apps will be hibernated: whether this will be automatically determined, or users will be able to manually select apps for hibernation. Additionally, we don't know yet the way Android will inform users of the hibernation, if one happens automatically.

The note above also mentions storage optimization: it's still unclear whether this optimization includes compression of the app packages or other app resources to free up storage on your Android phone.

Keep in mind that the Android Open Source Project is a platform where developers can submit features and code to improve Android, so it is not confirmed yet whether this feature will become a part of Google’s Android 12.

We might be hearing more about upcoming features or possible Android 12 features in the near future, so stay tuned! Do you think such a feature is needed for your Android phone? Tell us in the comments!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
The LG Rollable has been shown off for the first time in a teaser video

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless