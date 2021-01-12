Android 12 might feature a hibernation state for unused apps
A couple of code changes, submitted to the Open Source Project, indicate Google might be working on a hibernation system for apps. The system allows apps to enter a hibernation state when they are not used and will help free up storage.
Little is known about the new feature at the moment. It’s not clear how exactly this feature will work and how apps will be hibernated: whether this will be automatically determined, or users will be able to manually select apps for hibernation. Additionally, we don't know yet the way Android will inform users of the hibernation, if one happens automatically.
The note above also mentions storage optimization: it's still unclear whether this optimization includes compression of the app packages or other app resources to free up storage on your Android phone.
Keep in mind that the Android Open Source Project is a platform where developers can submit features and code to improve Android, so it is not confirmed yet whether this feature will become a part of Google’s Android 12.
We might be hearing more about upcoming features or possible Android 12 features in the near future, so stay tuned! Do you think such a feature is needed for your Android phone? Tell us in the comments!