$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Articles Android

This is the weirdest change in Android 12

Victor Hristov
By Victor Hristov
May 28, 2021, 7:34 AM
This is the weirdest change in Android 12
Android 12 is kind of here for a select few: you can download the very early Android 12 developer beta and get a first glimpse of what is likely the biggest redesign that the Android system has seen in years. New widgets, new looks, new style, and all of that is now known as "Material You" interface, where the "You" likely refers how you can custom fit it to your taste.

And for the most part, it's great. Bigger buttons bring oft used features to the front and make everything just a bit more user friendly and easier to find.

At the same time, this is a very raw beta. For example, one of the bigger changes is that you can now set the power button to start the Google Assistant, a shortcut that Apple has been using for years on iOS, but also available on custom Android skins on phones by Samsung and OnePlus. It turns out that if you enable this option in the beta, however, you lose access to the power menu so there is no way to turn off your phone. Yes, this will definitely be fixed in the final version, but it goes to show just how unfinished it is right now.

But there is one other feature that is now present all throughout in the Android 12 beta that is just... inexplicably weird and that might stay. Here is what it is: every single time you press a button in Android 12, be it in the settings or a toggle in the notification bar, you get a tiny little explosion of glitter.



It's referred to as a "ripple effect" and was officially introduced to the world by Android Toolkit developer Romain Guy at Google I/O sessions, so it's something very intentional and not just a random inclusion.

It's present all throughout but best noticeable with darker backgrounds and... it's strange! I would understand this new look if it was part of some pink fairy tale custom theme and accompanied by a Comic Sans font on say the Samsung theme store, but it looks out of place as part of the main UI. Sparkle buttons and fairy dust are just not the first thing that comes to mind with an overall move to a cleaner look that should appeal to most people.

And here is the official introduction of the new sparkle effect:


What's strange is that Google says this new effect will be "enabled by default everywhere" and at least on my Pixel, I haven't found a way to turn it off.

Comments on the web on this new "effect" mostly circle around users being confused and thinking this was some sort of a bug, before finding out it was actually intentional.

This is not the only strange design decision in Android 12: some people are also complaining that the new bounce or stretchy scroll is also hard to get used to. An interesting fact about it is that this kind of scrolling is default on iOS ever since it launched, but it only comes to Android now because the patent on it has just expired. Previously, you would get a blue glow whenever you scroll to the end of a list to indicate it was over, but now you get a bit of a bounce and stretch, much like on iOS. However, the implementation seems to be a bit different and not quite as refined.

Google itself seems a bit unsure about the design direction it has taken and is now running a poll asking users to rate some of the new visual features such as the Quick Settings and Volume panel with possible answers ranging from "Very dissatisfied" to "Very satisfied". Unfortunately, the fairy dust sparkle is not something you can assess in that voting system yet.

So... what do you think about this and the overall direction Google has taken with Android 12?

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
by Best Buy,  0
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
$450
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June security patch early
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June security patch early
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to feature 90Hz display, 64MP camera, Snapdragon 750G
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to feature 90Hz display, 64MP camera, Snapdragon 750G
Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter
AT&T 3G network shutdown: Will your phone still work or do you need a new one
by Martin Filipov,  0
AT&T 3G network shutdown: Will your phone still work or do you need a new one

Featured stories

Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is reportedly happening June 21-22
Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe on June 10 as Nord CE 5G
Popular stories
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Review: The underrated one

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless