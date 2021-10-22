Android 12 beta program goes on: next release expected this December

Android 12 beta program goes on: next release expected this December0
Android 12 Snow Cone, the latest release of Google's popular operating system, was officially rolled out to eligible Pixel devices a couple of days ago, but Android 12 was officially released to the AOSP branch earlier in October.
Up until this point, Android 12 was available as a beta on a slew of Pixel and non-Pixel Android devices, and it would have been perceived normal for Google to end the beta program now that Android 12 is live. However, that doesn't seem to be the case - Google is actually continuing the Android 12 beta program.
Provided that we are, this beta could prove to be an excellent playground for any new features Google might want to add to Android, as user feedback is precious for fixing bugs and polishing features. Indeed, Google acknowledges the fact that more than 50,000 Android 12 issues have been solved thanks to the Android 12 beta community.
If you wish to leave the beta program, you can unenroll by following this link.