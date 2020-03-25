Android 11 to offer more permission control for microphone and camera access
So, after you close your Instagram or Snapchat, the app won’t be able to have access to your microphone or camera until you open it once again. In the one-time permission scenario, when you open the app again, it will ask you for permissions, while with the “while in use” permission, it won’t prompt for your answer again.
This is useful given the fact that we don’t even know what some apps may be doing in the background or whether some malware is abusing our mics and cameras. Although Google Play verifies all apps, sometimes malware can get through Google’s protective measures. It can even be included in another app, that looks legitimate, that downloads malware additionally, as was, for example, the case with the xHelper virus. Regardless, more permission control in upcoming Android versions can never be a bad thing.