Analysts believe Apple to be doing better than competitors in phone production during pandemic
Cowen writes that in the current state of the global economy, iPhone supply and demand expectations may continue to drop in the upcoming months. The investment company also notes that Apple's electronics manufacturing partner Foxconn has nearly recovered its production and working force since its COVID-19 shutdown in late March, which bodes well for Apple, as Foxconn produces half of the world's iPhones, among other popular devices. As we reported early this month, Foxconn's revenue for March is 60% up, confirming that the company is steadily recovering.
Cowen expects about 42.5 million iPhone units to be produced in Q3, which is a 21% quarter-to-quarter rise, but a 10% year-on-year decline.
Apple's new strategy of releasing affordable versions of their flagship devices may be a key factor for the company's good standing during such difficult times for most businesses. The newly announced 2020 iPhone SE is already in strong demand, as suggested by the number of pre-orders, and is seemingly going to be a big success for Apple.
The Cupertino company is also rumored to be launching a cheaper version of its wildly popular AirPods, dubbed by unconfirmed sources as the AirPods Pro Lite, or AirPods X. Not only that, but a smaller, cheaper version of Apple's HomePod smart speaker is also expected to be launched, competing more directly with the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo.