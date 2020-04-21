Apple Coronavirus

Analysts believe Apple to be doing better than competitors in phone production during pandemic

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 21, 2020, 8:19 AM
Analysts believe Apple to be doing better than competitors in phone production during pandemic
As the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, smartphone sales dropped to a 10-year low as demand declined, and many companies were forced to close stores, delay production, cancel or change events, and even lay off employees.

According to a note sent to investors, seen by AppleInsider, analysts from investment company Cowen expect 35 million iPhones to be produced in the second quarter of 2020, which is to be a 5% drop quarter-to-quarter, and a year-on-year decline of 13%, where as overall Android phone production will be down 18% year-on-year.

This shows that although Apple is seeing a decline like any other smartphone company, it's smaller than what Android smartphone makers are facing. Apple's main rival company Samsung is expected to see a drop in smartphone production of 17% year-on-year, which equates to 60 million units.

Cowen writes that in the current state of the global economy, iPhone supply and demand expectations may continue to drop in the upcoming months. The investment company also notes that Apple's electronics manufacturing partner Foxconn has nearly recovered its production and working force since its COVID-19 shutdown in late March, which bodes well for Apple, as Foxconn produces half of the world's iPhones, among other popular devices. As we reported early this month, Foxconn's revenue for March is 60% up, confirming that the company is steadily recovering.

Cowen expects about 42.5 million iPhone units to be produced in Q3, which is a 21% quarter-to-quarter rise, but a 10% year-on-year decline.

Apple's new strategy of releasing affordable versions of their flagship devices may be a key factor for the company's good standing during such difficult times for most businesses. The newly announced 2020 iPhone SE is already in strong demand, as suggested by the number of pre-orders, and is seemingly going to be a big success for Apple.

The Cupertino company is also rumored to be launching a cheaper version of its wildly popular AirPods, dubbed by unconfirmed sources as the AirPods Pro Lite, or AirPods X. Not only that, but a smaller, cheaper version of Apple's HomePod smart speaker is also expected to be launched, competing more directly with the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless