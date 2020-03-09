Android Apps

Google removes popular benchmark app AnTuTu from the Play Store

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 09, 2020, 10:30 AM
Google removes popular benchmark app AnTuTu from the Play Store
Google is cracking down hard on companies who violate Play Store's policies, so in the last couple of weeks, hundreds of apps have been removed from the Android digital platform. While many of these apps may be guilty as charged, some may have been collateral victims.

AnTuTu, the popular benchmarking app for Android devices, seems to be one of the collateral victims in the war between Google and apps that aren't fair with its users. While we don't know when exactly AnTuTu has been removed from the Google Play Store, anyone trying to access the store link will be met with an error message.

AndroidPolice reports that the reason behind Google's decision to remove AnTuTu from the Play Store is related to Cheetah Mobile, a company that had all its apps removed from the Android digital platform last month after repeatedly violating its policy.

Although AnTuTu is not entirely owned by Cheetah Mobile, the former's chairman and manager, Fu Sheng, serves as the CEO of the latter at the same time. However, AnTuTu claims that it operates independently, even if Cheetah Mobile did invest in the company and became one of its shareholders several years ago.

We received a notification email from Google on March 7th informing us that AnTuTu was one of the related publisher accounts of Cheetah Mobile, all AnTuTu apps were removed from the Play Store. But in fact, We think there is some misunderstanding about it. Antutu is NOT the related account of Cheetah Mobile!! AnTuTu was founded in 2011, even before Cheetah Mobile, and is one of the earliest Google Play developers. Cheetah Mobile invested in us in around 2014 and became one of our shareholders since then. However, we still retain a considerable account of shares and Independent operation of the company as well as our own independent Google Play account. Cheetah Mobile has never touched our Google Play account, and AnTuTu has NOT done any promotion of Cheetah Mobile's software.

AnTuTu believes that the reason its benchmarking apps have been removed from the Play Store may have something to do with the fact that its privacy policy link used the address of Cheetah Mobile. If Google reexamines the issue and finds that it was a mistake to remove the benchmark app, then AnTuTu might return to Play Store in the not-so-distant future.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

Venom
Reply

3. Venom

Posts: 4185; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Let this be a lesson to any company that is associated with the Chinese regime.

posted on 32 min ago

CrapGame
Reply

1. CrapGame

Posts: 84; Member since: Nov 29, 2019

Though Antutu is a useful app, any association with the slimeballs at Cheetah should be an immediate red flag.

posted on 1 hour ago

Shubham412302
Reply

2. Shubham412302

Posts: 598; Member since: Nov 09, 2011

Association ruins reputation. Opera's reputation similiarly was ruined due to association with some Chinese company dealing with loans. It's a good browser and I even had Ethereum wallet on it which was safe till the moment I had funds on it which was for a good period of time.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless