Google removes popular benchmark app AnTuTu from the Play Store
AnTuTu, the popular benchmarking app for Android devices, seems to be one of the collateral victims in the war between Google and apps that aren't fair with its users. While we don't know when exactly AnTuTu has been removed from the Google Play Store, anyone trying to access the store link will be met with an error message.
We received a notification email from Google on March 7th informing us that AnTuTu was one of the related publisher accounts of Cheetah Mobile, all AnTuTu apps were removed from the Play Store. But in fact, We think there is some misunderstanding about it. Antutu is NOT the related account of Cheetah Mobile!! AnTuTu was founded in 2011, even before Cheetah Mobile, and is one of the earliest Google Play developers. Cheetah Mobile invested in us in around 2014 and became one of our shareholders since then. However, we still retain a considerable account of shares and Independent operation of the company as well as our own independent Google Play account. Cheetah Mobile has never touched our Google Play account, and AnTuTu has NOT done any promotion of Cheetah Mobile's software.
AnTuTu believes that the reason its benchmarking apps have been removed from the Play Store may have something to do with the fact that its privacy policy link used the address of Cheetah Mobile. If Google reexamines the issue and finds that it was a mistake to remove the benchmark app, then AnTuTu might return to Play Store in the not-so-distant future.
3 Comments
3. Venom
Posts: 4185; Member since: Dec 14, 2017
posted on 32 min ago 0
1. CrapGame
Posts: 84; Member since: Nov 29, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. Shubham412302
Posts: 598; Member since: Nov 09, 2011
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):