Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
Americans will rock iPhone 16 Pro Max made in India

By
Apple will indeed make iPhone Pro models in India, say the proverbial "people familiar with the matter," as it tries to lower its dependence on China for the production of its iPhones amidst an ongoing trade war.

Not only will Apple assemble the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in India for the first time, tips Bloomberg, but it will apparently also be exporting them to the United States and Europe, among other global markets.

The iPhones used to have a stamp "Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China" on the back of the handset, but the country of origin stamp has now been moved inside the charging port. Thus, instead of China, some iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max batches will say India inside the USB-C port when placing them face down.

Your next iPhone 16 Pro could be made in India | Image credit – News18

So far, Apple trusted Indian assemblers only with its cheapest iPhones with 60Hz displays and a single or dual camera set. They were predominantly made for the local market as India has high import taxes on consumer electronics or components, so it made sense to assemble the lowly iPhones there.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be assembled at the Foxconn factory in Tamil Nadu, and thousands of employees are now being trained on putting together Apple's most complex iPhones ever built.

In its last fiscal year, Apple made less than 15% of its iPhones in India, mostly for Indian customers, but with the increased confidence in the local manufacturing prowess and the government incentives, it will now jump the gun on the Pro models, too.

Apple sold $8 billion worth of iPhones in India last year, a new record, as local assembly allows it to keep their prices lower than if it imported them from China with all the taxes levied. In fact, India was the place where Apple cut iPhone prices in one unprecedented move this month, as component import taxes also got lower.

There will be a more limited market for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in India, though, when compared to the less expensive iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus that will also be assembled there, which explains why the US may get iPhone Pro models made in India for the first time this year.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.



