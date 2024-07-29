Will the iPhone 16 Pro be made in India?
Apple isn't backing down from reducing its reliance on Chinese manufacturing amidst rising geopolitical tensions, even though China remains a key market. Previously, we reported that Apple is considering shifting a significant portion of iPad assembly to India. Now, it appears that the iPhone 16 Pro models are next in line for this transition.
India might become a production hub for Apple's premium iPhones
Apple is reportedly planning to assemble the Pro and Pro Max models of its upcoming iPhone 16 series in India. If this happens, it will be the first time the high-end Pro models of the iPhone family are manufactured in India.
According to sources close to the situation, Apple has been contemplating Pro models production in India for the past couple of years as part of its effort to expand manufacturing capabilities with local partners.
This is how the iPhone 16 Pro Max could look like. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Moreover, the sources indicate that Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is gearing up for the “new product introduction” (NPI) process for the iPhone 16 Pro models. Once the iPhone 16 series is officially launched, the facility should move into mass production. This facility is also rumored to be part of Foxconn's plans to expand iPad production in India.
In the initial phase of iPhone 16 series availability, it is likely that the Pro and Pro Max models will be imported. But, Apple will make India-made Pro models available within this fiscal year, similar to what it did with Apple 15 Plus.
– An anonymous source speaking with financial portal Money Control, July 2024
This move is likely to be a significant boost for Apple, which has already experienced massive growth in India. In July, Apple's revenue in the country surged by 33% for the 12 months ending in March, jumping from $6 billion to $8 billion.
Adding to this momentum, the Indian government recently reduced its import tax from 20% to 15%. This reduction not only lowers the cost of importing iPhones into India, allowing Apple to cut iPhone prices in the country for the first time, but it also decreases the cost of components used for local assembly.
