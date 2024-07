Will the iPhone 16 Pro be made in India?

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16

– An anonymous source speaking with financial portal Money Control, July 2024





Moreover, the sources indicate that Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is gearing up for the “new product introduction” (NPI) process for themodels. Once theseries is officially launched, the facility should move into mass production. This facility is alsoin India.This move is likely to be a significant boost for Apple, which has already experienced massive growth in India. In July, Apple's revenue in the country surged by 33% for the 12 months ending in March, jumping from $6 billion to $8 billion.Adding to this momentum, the Indian government recently reduced its import tax from 20% to 15%. This reduction not only lowers the cost of importing iPhones into India, allowing Apple to cut iPhone prices in the country for the first time , but it also decreases the cost of components used for local assembly.