 Amazon wants to be the TikTok of commerce with product shorts - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Amazon wants to be the TikTok of commerce with product shorts

Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon wants to be the TikTok of commerce with product shorts
Everyone and their French bulldog (aka Facebook/Instagram Reels, or YouYube Shorts) wants to be like TikTok right now, and offer the most easily digestible way to consume mundane info in the form of short videos tailored to the modern attention span realities that the social networks molded our brains into.

Amazon doesn't want to get left behind, too, and is working on a product feed with shorts that users will share videos and photos of their purchases to. The new TikTok-style feed for items sold on Amazon is not meant to replace reviews, by the looks of it, but augment them with more engaging visuals.

The feature was revealed by the Israeli AI company Watchful Technologies Ltd, reports the Wall Street Journal, and has been in internal testing among Amazon employees for a while now.

Amazon calls its TikTok-ed product feed Inspire and has placed it as a diamond widget on its app's homescreen. For now, the shorts feed is dominated by still images which can be liked, shared, or directly lead to a purchase page. The number of videos is increasing on the new Amazon Inspire platform, though, and the obvious goal is to create another TikTok clone tailored to today's childish attention span facts. 

Asked for a comment, an Amazon spokesperson replied that the commerce giant is "constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier," so it's not known yet if Inspire will pass the testing muster and be released for the general TikTok loving crowd to shop in its favorite shorts style.

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1410 off!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
$410 off (21%) Gift
$1510
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung
Loading Comments...

Latest News

WhatsApp beta for Android now has Android 13's signature themed icon look
WhatsApp beta for Android now has Android 13's signature themed icon look
Netflix's ad-supported tier may not offer offline viewing
Netflix's ad-supported tier may not offer offline viewing
The phones with best speakers (Updated August 2022)
The phones with best speakers (Updated August 2022)
Timex goes after Apple Watch with hypocritical billboard
Timex goes after Apple Watch with hypocritical billboard
Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year
Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year
Visible offers two new plans with unlimited talk, text, and data starting at $30 per month for one line
Visible offers two new plans with unlimited talk, text, and data starting at $30 per month for one line

Popular stories

Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless