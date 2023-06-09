Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price

Amazon smashes expectations with outstanding Pixel 6 Pro deal
Google's Pixel phones are known for three things: palatable prices, pure Android, and exceptional cameras. At $899, the Pixel 6 Pro was kind of on the expensive side, but it was still a couple hundred dollars cheaper than comparable Samsung and Apple phones. If the price stopped you from buying one, Amazon is offering an enormous discount.

The Pixel 6 Pro was released in late 2021 and it is actually a better buy now than it was launch. That's because almost all bugs that plagued the phone have been ironed out and it has gained several new features, including some that were exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro, such as faster Night Sight.

Pixel 6 Pro 12GB 128GB

6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP + 12MP +48MP 4x cameras | 5,003mAh battery | Wireless charging | Long software support
$424 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 6 Pro is a beautiful phone with a unique design and a slightly curved 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen. It's powered by the in-house Tensor chip which was built for machine learning and AI. 

The chip brings many cool photography and speech recognition features to the phone. It lets you dictate texts, is better than other top Android handsets at blocking spam calls and also types out call menus for you.

The triple camera system takes well-lit, realistic pictures and the 5,003mAh battery lasts almost the entire day.

Amazon has discounted the Pixel 6 Pro by a staggering 47 percent, meaning it's currently cheaper than the Pixel 7a which has a smaller screen with a lower refresh rate, no telephoto cameras, and a plastic back.

Sure, it has some shortcomings like a fingerprint scanner that's not the fastest and if it wasn't for them, the phone would be flawless.

Don't let this deal go if you want a premium phone which can compete favorably against the latest flagship phones despite its age but want to stay under $500. Newer handsets cost more than two times as much but don't really feel two times better.

