Amazon is running two remarkably good deals on Surface Pro 9

If you are in the market for a premium tablet that can transform into a laptop when needed, Amazon is running two generous deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9





The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the textbook definition of a tablet-laptop hybrid. Granted, Apple and Samsung also make pretty amazing premium tablets, but Microsoft's slate is more productivity-oriented and more of a laptop-first device.





Surface Pro 9 16GB 256GB 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports $400 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Surface Pro 9 16GB256GB with Surface Pro Signature Mechanical Keyboard 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports $445 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





It has a 13-inch screen which is a nice size for reading, online shopping, and serious work. The device also has a kickstand.





It's fueled by the laptop-grade 12th Gen Intel i7 processor which is mated with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of user upgradable storage. It provides punchy performance so whether you type documents all day long or edit images on Adobe Photoshop -- with the obligatory 7 to 8 Chrome tabs open on the side -- the Surface Pro 9 will breeze through it all.





The Surface Pro 9's real party trick over other top tablets is the Windows operating system which lets it run a wider range of programs and apps.





The 16GB/256GB Surface Pro 9 costs $1,599.99 but you save $400 on it right now. Amazon has shaved $300 off its price and is also providing a $100 coupon on top of that.





To get the most out of the Surface Pro 9, you'll have to accessorize it with a keyboard. If you want to save on both, Amazon is selling the 16GB/256GB Surface Pro 9 with a Surface Pro Signature Mechanical Keyboard and one year CPS Enhanced Protection Pack (to have you covered in case of an accident or impact) for $445 off, so you won't have to pay the full sticker price of $1,804.97.





Stock is currently running low, which is understandable, given that these are both impressive deals. The Surface Pro 9 features a120Hz screen, speedy performance, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, swappable SSD, and Windows -- isn't that what you want out of a premium tablet?