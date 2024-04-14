Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon is letting 12.9-inch iPad Pro fly for a very tempting price

By
Apple Tablets Deals
Apple's 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is back on sale on Amazon after a long time and the retailer kept us waiting for a good reason: it's offering a substantial discount on the outrageously fast slate.

A high-end tablet should have a premium build quality, be speedy, have well-optimized apps, and be able to transition into a laptop when needed. It's a tall order for one tablet to check all those boxes, but the iPad Pro manages to do that.

128GB 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro

mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life
$400 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the only two iPads in Apple's lineup with a stunning miniLED screen and it has a high-refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers great visuals, making it ideal for gaming and admiring your pretty Pinterest boards.

It boasts the M1 chip and is faster than many laptops you can buy today. So whether you are obsessively googling something and have a dozen browser tabs open, playing intensive games, or working from your tablet instead of your desktop, the iPad Pro will keep up with your demands.

It also has Face ID for quick user authentication and a LiDAR Scanner with depth-sensing capabilities. 

The model on sale supports 5G, so you won't have to worry about finding an internet connection when you are out.

The 128GB 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro costs $1,299 but Amazon has slashed $400 off its price. While that still doesn't make it cheap, don't forget that this is more of an ultraportable laptop with a touch screen.

Since Apple is rumored to announce new iPads in May, you might consider waiting until then before making a purchase. That said, the new iPad Pros are rumored to be more expensive than the current models, meaning 5G-enabled variants might cost more than $1,299. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

