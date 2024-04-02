Amazon has an epically good deal on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

The third-gen Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is as much tablet as most will need and if procrastination doesn't get the better of you, you can pick it up for a really good price at Amazon.





The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a well-built tablet with a 10.6-inch screen and decent performance. And while it's no match for the best Android tablets on paper, it stands out for packing plenty of value for its price.





The 4GB/128GB model usually retails for $229.99, but at the moment you can save $66 on it. For comparison, the 128GB iPad 9 costs $479.





Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10.6-inch 2000 x 1200 IPS screen | MediaTek Helio G80 chip | Up to 14 hours of battery life | microSD slot | Headphone jack $66 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





You'd be hard-pressed to find another tablet in the $150-ish price range that provides as good an experience as the Tab M10 Plus. The device is thin and light, so it's easy to carry around. And while its screen is no OLED, it's crisp and sharp.





The tablet's performance isn't bad either. The MediaTek Helio G80 thrumming away inside provides enough juice to keep up with multiple web browser tabs, Facebook, and X. It even manages light gaming well.





Make no mistake though that you may see it struggle momentarily sometimes. It will never get to the point where you'll want to throw it at the wall. And hey, that's quite a feat for a sub-$200 tablet.





The tablet makes up for the not exactly blazing fast performance with a battery life of up to 14 hours. It has also not been stripped of the two staples you won't find on most other tablets: a microSD slot and a headphone jack.





In short, the Tab M10 Plus is a cheap, no-frills tablet that's great for tablety tasks. Despite its shortcomings, it doesn't feel cheap and if all you want to do is use social media apps, browse the web, and read, it's the best option in the class after the price cut.