Amazon has an enticing deal on the workstation-grade 12.9-inch iPad Pro





The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is without an iota of doubt one of the best tablets on the market. The standout feature is the in-house M2 chip which can handle the most demanding of tasks without missing a beat.





For a long time, the Apple community had complaints about the iPad software holding back the device but those complaints have been largely addressed. After the recent changes to the iPad OS, the iPad Pro has turned into a multitasking powerhouse and lets you use multiple apps at the same time.





128GB 2022 iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M2 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Apple Pencil Hover $75 off (7%) Buy at Amazon 512GB iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M2 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Apple Pencil Hover $100 off (7%) Buy at Amazon 1TB 2022 iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M2 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Apple Pencil Hover $125 off (7%) Buy at Amazon





So if you are someone who wants to use the iPad Pro not just for reading, gaming, researching, and content consumption, but also want to get serious work done on your tablet, this slate is capable of meeting all your needs.





Amazon currently has all storage variants of the iPad Pro on sale. The 128GB model which costs $1,099 has been marked down by $75. While 128GB might be enough if you don't work with heavy files, you'll want to opt for a higher-storage variant if you don't want to rely on cloud storage services.





The 256GB model is $80 off and the 512GB model is $100 off. $125 has been slashed from the price of the 1TB model.





Knowing that the M2 iPad Pro will remain as capable in four to five years as it is today, you should assess your storage needs carefully and then make a choice.



Other notable specs include the vibrant miniLED ProMotion screen, a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner for depth mapping, Face ID, and 10 hours of battery life.