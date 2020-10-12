Amazon has a bunch of prepaid LG and Motorola phones on sale at up to 50 percent off





You don't even need an Amazon Prime membership to shave up to 50 percent off the regular prices of a bunch of humble but respectable devices locked to one of three different prepaid mobile operators owned by none other than Verizon . Then again, arguably the best thing about these handsets is that they're so cheap right now you will almost certainly be able to buy other stuff when the actual Prime Day madness begins, so if you're not a subscriber already, you should definitely become one.





(30-day free trial)



The list of prepaid phones available today at huge discounts starts with a retro flipper that has pretty much nothing in common with modern clamshell powerhouses like the The list of prepaid phones available today at huge discounts starts with a retro flipper that has pretty much nothing in common with modern clamshell powerhouses like the Motorola Razr or Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip . The ultra-low-cost LG Classic Flip for Tracfone use is 50 percent cheaper than usual, and although its operating system is technically based on Android, you can't download any apps or access Google's Play Store on this bad boy.





Impressively enough, the LG Classic Flip does come with 4G LTE connectivity, a quad-core processor, and 8 gigs of internal storage space, which are definitely above-average specs for a feature phone that looks teleported straight from the year 1998.



Obviously, the same cannot be said about the Obviously, the same cannot be said about the Motorola Moto G7 Optimo Maxx, which is essentially a rebranded version of the popular G7 Power for Total Wireless customers. That means you're looking at a 6.2 -inch smartphone here with a gigantic 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor on deck, available ahead of Prime Day at a decent 20 percent discount.



Meanwhile, the Meanwhile, the LG Stylo 4 has the same screen size as the Moto G7 Optimo Maxx, as well as superior resolution and a built-in pen, but also a much smaller battery and a less powerful Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood. If you think the advantages outweigh the downsides, that particular Tracfone-locked model can be currently had at 27 percent less than usual.



Finally, the LG Journey and LG Solo are only slightly costlier than the aforementioned LG Classic Flip, running however a full version of Android and offering significantly more modern overall specs and features. The Journey is smaller than the Solo, with the two devices scoring price cuts of between 25 and 44 percent in Tracfone, Simple Mobile, and Total Wireless-specific variants.





More Amazon Prime Day deals:





Amazon has kicked off yet another interesting sale ahead of the official start of this year's highly anticipated Prime Day extravaganza, and if you're in the market for an ultra-affordable smartphone (or even a "dumb" phone) for the holidays, it might actually be wise to pull the trigger early rather than wait for a potentially better deal and possibly end up being disappointed.