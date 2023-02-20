Amazon drops the badass 1TB 11" M2 iPad Pro to its cheapest price yet

Apple's M2 iPad Pro outclasses the competition by a wide margin but its wonderful capabilities come at a price. If you don't want to pay the full price, the 11 inches 1TB model is on sale at a huge discount.





The best tablets of 2023 aren't just tablets, they are also mini laptop replacements. Not all premium tablets are created equal when it comes to performance though and the M2 iPad Pro is the fastest miniature laptop of them all. The M2 chip runs circles around top Android tablets and chomps through the most demanding of tasks with ease.





Truth be told, it packs more performance than an average user can need. The insane performance won't be wasted though as a chip like this leaves a lot of headroom for future use cases.





11-inch iPad Pro 120Hz screen | Apple M2 chip | 12MP + 10MP rear cameras | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | Apple Pencil Hover $200 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Apple has also made the necessary changes to the iPad operating system to make the iPad more suitable for multitasking and productivity tasks. So if you often work on the go and absolutely can't stand a machine that lags or stutters, the iPad Pro is a worthy choice.





The 11-inch model is a great size if you find the more expensive 12.9-inch model a tad too big. It also supports the new Apple Pencil Hover feature that shows you a preview of what you are about to do.





Other features include all-day battery life, Center Stage front camera, lidar scanner, and Face ID.





The 1TB M2 iPad Pro that retails for $1,499 is currently going on Amazon for $1,299. This is an all-time low price for the variant and will save you a cool $200.





The deal shouldn't be missed if you want a ludicrously fast tablet with a huge ecosystem of apps and like to store stuff on your device instead of the cloud.