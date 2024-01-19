Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Amazon cuts Pixel Watch price in half, making this the perfect time to pick one up

Android Google Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon cuts Pixel Watch price in half
Google's well-received Pixel Watch has crashed to its lowest price on Amazon, so if you have been thinking about picking up an Android smartwatch, the timing couldn't be better.

The Pixel Watch is a stylish smartwatch that unites the best of Google and Fitbit, bringing smartwatch-like features and health-tracking capabilities to your wrist. 

Pixel Watch

Always-on display | Exynos 9110 chip | 1-day battery life | Fast charge support | Optical heart rate sensor | Blood oxygen sensor | Multipurpose electrical sensor | Workout and sleep tracking
$200 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

The wearable has a minimalistic design and goes well with both work attire and casual outfits. More importantly, it's more comfortable to wear than other top smartwatches and you won't feel any pressure on your wrist. It can track a range of workouts, count your steps, and monitor your sleeping habits. It continuously monitors your heart rate and can also take your ECG. 

Since this is a smartwatch and not just a fitness tracker, it also offers functionality beyond fitness tracking. Google apps like Assistant, Maps, Calendar, and Pay work well on the device. Third-party apps can be downloaded via Play Store. 

It lasts 24 hours on a single charge. Google also routinely adds new features to the watch with the Pixel Feature drop, so you won't miss out on a lot by not going for Watch 2 instead.

The LTE Pixel Watch costs $399.99 but Amazon is offering a discount of $200 on it. That's a discount of 50 percent and the price has never dropped below this.

Since this variant has cellular connectivity, you can use it to make calls and respond to WhatsApp or Discord messages even when you don't have your phone on you.

Go for the deal if you want a wearable for personalized health monitoring that can also help reduce reliance on your smartphone by letting you do things such as controlling your smart home lights, viewing notifications, listening to podcasts, and paying for gas and meals when you are out. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless