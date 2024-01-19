Amazon cuts Pixel Watch price in half, making this the perfect time to pick one up

Google's well-received Pixel Watch has crashed to its lowest price on Amazon, so if you have been thinking about picking up an Android smartwatch, the timing couldn't be better.





The Pixel Watch is a stylish smartwatch that unites the best of Google and Fitbit, bringing smartwatch-like features and health-tracking capabilities to your wrist.





Pixel Watch Always-on display | Exynos 9110 chip | 1-day battery life | Fast charge support | Optical heart rate sensor | Blood oxygen sensor | Multipurpose electrical sensor | Workout and sleep tracking $200 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





The wearable has a minimalistic design and goes well with both work attire and casual outfits. More importantly, it's more comfortable to wear than other top smartwatches and you won't feel any pressure on your wrist. It can track a range of workouts, count your steps, and monitor your sleeping habits. It continuously monitors your heart rate and can also take your ECG.





Since this is a smartwatch and not just a fitness tracker, it also offers functionality beyond fitness tracking. Google apps like Assistant, Maps, Calendar, and Pay work well on the device. Third-party apps can be downloaded via Play Store.





It lasts 24 hours on a single charge. Google also routinely adds new features to the watch with the Pixel Feature drop, so you won't miss out on a lot by not going for Watch 2 instead.





The LTE Pixel Watch costs $399.99 but Amazon is offering a discount of $200 on it. That's a discount of 50 percent and the price has never dropped below this.





Since this variant has cellular connectivity, you can use it to make calls and respond to WhatsApp or Discord messages even when you don't have your phone on you.





Go for the deal if you want a wearable for personalized health monitoring that can also help reduce reliance on your smartphone by letting you do things such as controlling your smart home lights, viewing notifications, listening to podcasts, and paying for gas and meals when you are out.