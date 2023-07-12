Amazon Prime Day is ending with a bang as Galaxy S22 Ultra becomes more affordable
Who says that a premium phone with virtually every feature you could want has to cost an arm and leg? You just need to shop smart and shop at the right time and there is no better time to shop for a smartphone than Amazon Prime Day. With a few hours left to go before the event ends, Amazon has increased its generosity and is now offering even bigger discounts on phones like the excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be more than a year old at this point, but it remains a solid buy, especially for those who don't want to go over budget. It flaunts a beautiful 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which ensures smooth, lag-free performance.
The phone has an impressive camera array with a 108MP primary camera which captures incredibly detailed pictures, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 10MP periscope camera with 10x zoom.
Other notable features include a hefty 5,000mAh battery, super fast 45W charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging for charging other devices, and the S Pen stylus for doodling when you are bored and jotting down notes when you are in a hurry. There is even a slot for keeping the stylus.
The 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $1,199.99 but if you act quickly, you can nab it for $325 off. That's a really good price for a high-end phone which still has four years of software support left and can easily outdo a good many top phones of 2023. It will get many of the features of its successor via software updates.
