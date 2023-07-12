Amazon Prime Day is ending with a bang as Galaxy S22 Ultra becomes more affordable





The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be more than a year old at this point, but it remains a solid buy, especially for those who don't want to go over budget. It flaunts a beautiful 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which ensures smooth, lag-free performance.





Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB 128GB 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 108MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | S Pen $325 off (27%) $874 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon





The phone has an impressive camera array with a 108MP primary camera which captures incredibly detailed pictures, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 10MP periscope camera with 10x zoom.





Other notable features include a hefty 5,000mAh battery, super fast 45W charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging for charging other devices, and the S Pen stylus for doodling when you are bored and jotting down notes when you are in a hurry. There is even a slot for keeping the stylus.





The 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $1,199.99 but if you act quickly, you can nab it for $325 off. That's a really good price for a high-end phone which still has four years of software support left and can easily outdo a good many top phones of 2023 . It will get many of the features of its successor via software updates.





