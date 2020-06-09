iOS Android

Twitter confirms in-app verification will be back, with publicly accessible guidelines

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 09, 2020, 6:06 AM
Twitter confirms in-app verification will be back, with publicly accessible guidelines
The software reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to unreleased app features, as they just discovered that Twitter may be planning to reintroduce its verification program.

Back in 2017, Twitter had such a public verification program but closed it so that it can relaunch as a more robust set of tools. Apparently, Twitter is almost ready with the re-release, as Mrs Wong found this little gem of an evidence for new in-app verification process:


The new verification system is reportedly going to launch with publicly available guidelines so that disputes are kept to a minim. In addition, Jane Manchun Wong's finding has been confirmed by Twitter honchos for TechCrunch with the tidbit that the researcher's screenshot "shows the forthcoming option to request verification" indeed. Mum's the word on the official guidelines but Twitter has confirmed that they will be made publicly available in due course.

his time around, Twitter will also publicly document what qualifies a Twitter user to be verified. The hope is that with more clarity and transparency around the process, people will understand why the company makes the choices it does.
Twitter in the past had internal guidelines around verification, but this will be the first time Twitter has ever publicly and specifically documented those rules.

