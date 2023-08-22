AirTag: rescuing lost luggage from airport limbo, one bag at a time

Two airlines and a lost bag enter an airport...

It would update every few minutes when it would ping off someone’s phone.

Unfortunately no one did,



Sih recounted, " I bounced back and forth between United Airlines and Air Canada staff. They don’t have clear baggage offices after security/customs, which would be a good idea. " Fortunately, he encountered an Air Canada staff member who permitted him to enter the secure baggage area. Using his iPhone 14 , Sih was able to pinpoint his bag's location " thanks to the AirTag ," he added.



Since this isn't the first or last time we'll hear about an AirTag saving the day, you might want to think about slapping one on your luggage the next time you fly.

Amidst the confusion and a lack of coordination between the airlines regarding the bag's delivery to Sih's home, the bag was taken off the baggage carousel at Pearson and left unattended in the baggage hall for a full day. When Sih contacted the airlines to inform them that he still hadn't received his bag, they insisted it was still in Washington based on their systems.However, his iPhone was telling a different story, showing that the AirTag and the bag were indeed in Toronto. Sih explained that "Both airlines assured him they'd take care of his bag and get it to him promptly. "" Sih lamented, as he continued to observe his bag staying put at Pearson for another day. His hope of retrieving his bag began to dwindle, and he took matters into his own hands by heading to Pearson himself.