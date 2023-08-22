Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

AirTag: rescuing lost luggage from airport limbo, one bag at a time

Apple
AirTag: rescuing lost luggage from airport limbo, one bag at a time
Every now and then, we come across stories about Apple AirTag coming to the rescue, not necessarily for a whole bunch of people, but at least for someone or something – like stolen goods or lost luggage. And now, we've got another success story starring an AirTag.

Daily Hive (via Apple Insider) tells the story of Winston Sih, a Canadian who managed to find his lost luggage thanks to his iPhone 14 and an AirTag, despite the airline's lack of assistance. Winston Sih was all set to fly from Chicago to Toronto, but, as you probably know, flight cancellations happen quite often. His plans derailed, and he was rerouted to Washington, DC, courtesy of United Airlines. That's when the story of his missing luggage begins.

United Airlines assured Sih that his suitcase would be put on the right flight, but that didn't pan out as he waited for it at Toronto Pearson International Airport. After questioning the airline about the whereabouts of his luggage, it promised to deliver it to his home. However, thanks to his AirTag, Sih saw that his luggage was still at Washington Dulles Airport.

Once again, he had to request that his bag be sent to Pearson, and United claimed it was already in Toronto. The AirTag came to the rescue again, showing that the bag hadn't moved from the Washington airport at all. United finally arranged for the bag to be put on an Air Canada flight to Toronto, but things took a turn for the worse due to multiple planes being involved, as Sih recalled.

Two airlines and a lost bag enter an airport...


Amidst the confusion and a lack of coordination between the airlines regarding the bag's delivery to Sih's home, the bag was taken off the baggage carousel at Pearson and left unattended in the baggage hall for a full day. When Sih contacted the airlines to inform them that he still hadn't received his bag, they insisted it was still in Washington based on their systems.

However, his iPhone was telling a different story, showing that the AirTag and the bag were indeed in Toronto. Sih explained that "It would update every few minutes when it would ping off someone’s phone.

Both airlines assured him they'd take care of his bag and get it to him promptly. "Unfortunately no one did," Sih lamented, as he continued to observe his bag staying put at Pearson for another day. His hope of retrieving his bag began to dwindle, and he took matters into his own hands by heading to Pearson himself.
 
Sih recounted, "I bounced back and forth between United Airlines and Air Canada staff. They don’t have clear baggage offices after security/customs, which would be a good idea." Fortunately, he encountered an Air Canada staff member who permitted him to enter the secure baggage area. Using his iPhone 14, Sih was able to pinpoint his bag's location "thanks to the AirTag," he added.

Since this isn't the first or last time we'll hear about an AirTag saving the day, you might want to think about slapping one on your luggage the next time you fly.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless