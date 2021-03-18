AirPods may automatically adjust audio based on the ear tips you’re using, a new patent suggests

"For example, an equalizer setting can be selected or modified based on the identification data,"

"Hearing-protection settings can be modified, including, e.g., limiting the speaker volume of the earpiece, modifying an active noise cancellation profile for the earpiece, and so on."

"When the cushioning member is attached to the earpiece, the identification tag is brought into proximity with a tag sensor in the earpiece and the earpiece can read the identification tag to determine identification data for the cushioning member."







Apple may want to enrich its ecosystem with a whole new slate of accessories - think of branded earbud tips and headphone cushions. The logic behind this is that you supposedly need different tips and cushions for different activities. When you go out running you need a tighter fit but when you want to relax on the couch, comfort is the first priority.



As with any patent out there, this tech is far from consumer-ready. Don’t expect “Sports AirPods Max cushions” to start appearing anytime soon. Nevertheless, it’s an intriguing idea, and when Apple files patent applications, other companies usually start taking notes.