AirPods chip suppliers are worried about the decreasing customer demand

A lot of the tech companies' plans for the first half of 2020 are now changing due to the current public health situation, and, according to Digitimes, AirPods
2 (the standard AirPods with wireless charging
case) shipments may also be affected
. Reportedly, Taiwan-based chip manufacturers for Apple’s wireless earbuds
are concerned over the production in China-based factories, which are not yet working at full capacity.
Nevertheless, Apple has not cut 2020 orders for the AirPods 2. The concerns come, however, from the fact that the China-based assemblers in Apple’s supply chain are giving priority to other Apple products, such as AirPods Pro and other high-end devices and thus reducing production of the AirPods 2. Industry sources predict that until the production has completely returned to normal, stable shipments for all AirPods series will most probably not be achieved.
Originally, Apple’s supply chain partners expected a bright future for the first half of 2020, but now they are getting concerned over the second-quarter sales of AirPods devices, which can be influenced by the pandemic, and in consequence, the slower market. These days, as Apple stores around the world are going to be closed until the end of the month
, it’s expected that purchases of Apple products are going to decrease, as people cannot try out new devices.