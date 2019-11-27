Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
If you plan to gift AirPods Pro for Chirstmas, you can't get them from Apple

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 27, 2019, 4:44 AM
You know what was trending on Twitter last year: "AirPods for Christmas." This year, the hashtags may very well be "AirPods Pro after Christmas," as the delivery date over at Apple slipped past that milestone, reflecting the growing demand for Apple's most popular wearable, or, rather, hearable.

Thus, if you order the AirPods Pro now, you are likely to get them shipped after the day you are likely to need them for gifts. Fret not, however, as you can still get the latest and greatest in active noise cancellation from various other retailers, and with a discount at that. 

Be quick, though, as these deals have been popping on and off intermittently depending on stock availability. Here's where you can still get the AirPods Pro with decent shipping windows.

Amazon's AirPods Pro and wireless charging case deals


The initial supply issue with the AirPods Pro has been resolved at Amazon, and there are no more 1-2 weeks of waiting time listed for the batches that will satisfy the holiday shopper. The top discount you can enjoy comes with a cherry on top - a reputable vendor paired with with a standard manufacturer's warranty. Compare that to Apple's shipping times now:

Yes, we are talking for the on and off deal that Amazon has on the AirPods Pro, currently its #1 New Release entry. Grab them below in a jiffy, as this discount has has been missing for the last few days, but is again available now, and that hide-and-seek promo has been going on for a month now.



