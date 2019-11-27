If you plan to gift AirPods Pro for Chirstmas, you can't get them from Apple
You know what was trending on Twitter last year: "AirPods for Christmas." This year, the hashtags may very well be "AirPods Pro after Christmas," as the delivery date over at Apple slipped past that milestone, reflecting the growing demand for Apple's most popular wearable, or, rather, hearable.
Be quick, though, as these deals have been popping on and off intermittently depending on stock availability. Here's where you can still get the AirPods Pro with decent shipping windows.
Amazon's AirPods Pro and wireless charging case deals
The initial supply issue with the AirPods Pro has been resolved at Amazon, and there are no more 1-2 weeks of waiting time listed for the batches that will satisfy the holiday shopper. The top discount you can enjoy comes with a cherry on top - a reputable vendor paired with with a standard manufacturer's warranty. Compare that to Apple's shipping times now:
Yes, we are talking for the on and off deal that Amazon has on the AirPods Pro, currently its #1 New Release entry. Grab them below in a jiffy, as this discount has has been missing for the last few days, but is again available now, and that hide-and-seek promo has been going on for a month now.
