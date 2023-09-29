After a three-year break, Samsung might unveil a new fitness band
The cover shows Galaxy Fit 2
It's been a while since Samsung dropped the Galaxy Fit 2 fitness band. While the company has been busy with smartwatches in the wearable department lately, there is a buzz that it is cooking up a new fitness tracker.
According to SamMobile, the FCC recently gave a thumbs up to a Samsung device labeled SM-R390. Checking out the blueprints, it looks like a fitness tracker, possibly named Galaxy Fit 3. The sneak peek reveals a heart rate sensor on the back and two pogo pins for charging. All signs point to fitness tracker territory.
Beyond the model number and shape, we are waiting for more details. Given that the Galaxy Fit 2 hit the scene in 2020, expectations are high for the Fit 3 to bring some upgrades, especially in software, connectivity, and storage.
The Galaxy Fit 2 rocks a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED screen. Judging by the visuals, it appears that the Fit 3 sports a slightly larger design, suggesting a potential upgrade in screen size.
The Galaxy Fit 2 is water-resistant up to 50m (that is 5ATM for the tech-savvy). It is slim and sleek and packs a punch with features like a heart rate monitor, gyro, accelerometer, automatic workout detection, and sleep tracking. It shows notifications and incoming calls and can control music on your connected phone. All these goodies are expected to make a comeback on the next-gen Fit, plus more.
Fitness bands were somehow put on pause in recent years, making way for smartwatches. The main difference between a smartwatch and a fitness band lies in their primary functions.
A smartwatch, like, for example, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, is like a mini-computer on your wrist, offering various features beyond fitness tracking. It can handle notifications, run apps, and sometimes even make calls. On the other hand, a fitness band is focused only on health and activity tracking, monitoring metrics like steps taken, heart rate, and sleep patterns.
Things that are NOT allowed: