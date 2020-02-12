AT&T offers BOGO deals on Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
If you decide to go for the Apple Watch, you must add both to the shopping cart and you'll receive up to $500 credit on the second one. As far as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 goes, AT&T offers up to $450 in credit on the second smartwatch.
There are a couple of requirements that you should know of if you're going for AT&T's BOGO deals. First off, you must add at least one new line and activate postpaid cellular service for both smartwatches. Also, you'll have to keep the service on both for at least 30 days to get the cost of the second Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 credited back to your account.
