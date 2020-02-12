AT&T offers BOGO deals on Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

AT&T Samsung Apple Deals Wearables

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 12, 2020, 11:36 PM
Just in time for Valentine's Day, AT&T launched a new promotion aimed at customers who are looking to buy a nice tech gift for their loved ones. The smartwatch market in the US is most likely dominated by Apple, so getting an Apple Watch is definitely not out of the ordinary. However, AT&T lets you choose between Apple's smartwatch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2, another wearable device that should make a nice gift.

Starting today through February 16, AT&T lets you buy an Apple Watch (Series 3, 4 and 5) or a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and get up to $500 in credit on a second Apple or Samsung smartwatch. Of course, the idea is to match your newly acquired gadget with your sweetheart, but this is a good deal that anyone can take advantage of.

If you decide to go for the Apple Watch, you must add both to the shopping cart and you'll receive up to $500 credit on the second one. As far as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 goes, AT&T offers up to $450 in credit on the second smartwatch.

There are a couple of requirements that you should know of if you're going for AT&T's BOGO deals. First off, you must add at least one new line and activate postpaid cellular service for both smartwatches. Also, you'll have to keep the service on both for at least 30 days to get the cost of the second Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 credited back to your account.

