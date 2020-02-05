AT&T brings its 5G network to more than a dozen cities
Atlantic City, N.J., Bakersfield, Calif., Boston, Mass., Dayton, Ohio, Frederick, Md., Liberty, Ga., Modesto, Calif., New Bedford, Mass., Oxnard, Calif., San Luis Obispo, Calif., Santa Barbara, Calif., St. Louis, Mo., and Wichita, Kan.
With the addition of these 13 cities, AT&T now offers 5G services in 32 markets: Baltimore, Birmingham, Ala., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, Detroit, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., and Washington D.C.
Keep in mind that this is the low-band 5G that AT&T is using to cover larger parts of cities, not the 5G+ network that's faster, but only available in small areas.
1 Comment
1. ganiwiw754
Posts: 6; Member since: 27 min ago
posted on 26 min ago 0
