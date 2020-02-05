AT&T 5G

AT&T brings its 5G network to more than a dozen cities

Feb 05, 2020, 11:39 PM
All four major carriers in the US are engaged in a 5G race, which should be beneficial for consumers. The most recent 5G network expansion comes from AT&T and brings mobile services to no less than 13 cities.

As expected, these cities won't benefit from full 5G network coverage, but AT&T will offer blazing-fast data speeds in parts of these markets. So, if you're living in one of these cities, you'll be pleased to know that AT&T 5G services are now accessible as long as you're using a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G:

Atlantic City, N.J., Bakersfield, Calif., Boston, Mass., Dayton, Ohio, Frederick, Md., Liberty, Ga., Modesto, Calif., New Bedford, Mass., Oxnard, Calif., San Luis Obispo, Calif., Santa Barbara, Calif., St. Louis, Mo., and Wichita, Kan.

With the addition of these 13 cities, AT&T now offers 5G services in 32 markets: Baltimore, Birmingham, Ala., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, Detroit, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., and Washington D.C.

Keep in mind that this is the low-band 5G that AT&T is using to cover larger parts of cities, not the 5G+ network that's faster, but only available in small areas.

