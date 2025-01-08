AT&T gives T-Mobile and Verizon a masterclass in customer care by guaranteeing payment for outages

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

Kellyn Kenny, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at AT&T , January 2025





Jenifer Robertson, Executive Vice President & GM at AT&T Mass Markets & Mobility, January 2025





According to, the policy is part of the company's $750 million investment in customer service over the last four years. The company will also now let customers view the outage status on its website. Usually, when there is a service issue, customers rely on social media for updates.