AT&T gives T-Mobile and Verizon a masterclass in customer care by guaranteeing payment for outages
Last year, we saw networks of the three major US carriers go out several times. Not having a working connection has implications, which is something that AT&T understands all too well. That's why, the company is now committing to make it up to customers who experience a blackout with monetary payments.
AT&T is promising customers that in the event of a connection blackout, it will not just work to restore service, but also compensate them. A credit equivalent to a full day of service will be applied to the bill if there is a fiber outage lasting more than 20 minutes or wireless outage lasting more than an hour.
AT&T is the first carrier to launch a guarantee of this kind and its importance cannot be understated, given the number of outages customers across the industry experienced last year. The company says that a customer is four times more likely to opt for a service provider that offers a guarantee like this one.
Dubbed AT&T Guarantee, this initiative guarantees payments to both wireless and fiber subscribers in case of a network outage.
The terms are the same for both residential and business customers. Additionally, AT&T will work with small business customers to make things right by connecting them with technicians.
Customers tell us they want confidence in their service provider and offering a guarantee makes them four times more likely to choose a brand that offers one. It’s about being transparent, taking action and ensuring our customers know they are supported.
Kellyn Kenny, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at AT&T, January 2025
According to The New York Times, the policy is part of the company's $750 million investment in customer service over the last four years. The company will also now let customers view the outage status on its website. Usually, when there is a service issue, customers rely on social media for updates.
Since 2019, we’ve invested more than $140 billion in our network and almost a billion dollars in customer care and operations, and that’s brought us to where we are today – becoming the first and only carrier that offers a guarantee for wireless and fiber networks.
Jenifer Robertson, Executive Vice President & GM at AT&T Mass Markets & Mobility, January 2025
The new initiative is in no way an admission that disruptions have increased, with AT&T saying that they have not become more common in recent years and that such incidents usually impact a small percentage of customers.
It's hard not to think back to the February 2024 outage that left hundreds of thousands of subscribers without mobile service for hours and prompted the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch an investigation.
Regardless, the new policy a sign that the company is determined to keep outages at bay, and the monetary compensation it's offering can be viewed as a fine in itself, of sorts. After all, what better way to keep an organization on its toes than the fear of losing money in the event of an outage? T-Mobile and Verizon might want to take notes, considering they also faced outages last year.
AT&T also reminds consumers that its best smartphone deals are for both new and existing customers. The company will also give customers who end up being put on hold for more than five minutes when calling technical support a $5 Visa gift card.
